Myanmar Child Protection Working Group Emergency Preparedness and Planning 2020/21

Context Analysis and Situation overview

Myanmar has been experiencing Civil war since independence with this affecting selected parts of the country at different times and with different drivers. The HRP 2020 pointed out factors including armed conflict, inter-communal violence and natural hazards as drivers for humanitarian needs of the most vulnerable in Myanmar resulting into displacements, distraction of life and property and other humanitarian consequences leaving a total of almost one million people in need currently. With the advent of COVID-19, these needs have taken an additional toll on humanitarian assistance available. The HRP addendum 2020 identifies total of nearly one million (950,861) People in Need (PIN) with at least 37% of these being children.

2020 presents an added challenge to deliver interventions in the light of COVID-19. This means increased pressure to deliver under added risks of spreading virus, movement restriction as a result of health measures as well as consideration to put in place preventative and responsive measures for COVID-19 in each situation. Preparedness and response actions are critical in ensuring alertness and sensitivity to the changing humanitarian situations and detecting risks in order to prevent and respond to the Child Protection Risks Children are faced with and ensuring protection from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

This Preparedness and Response document for Child Protection identifies humanitarian scenarios and outlines risks for Child Protection at National level and acts as a guide for all actions for Preparedness and Response. It will be used as a basis for State level Coordination to adapt according to the specific context i.e. humanitarian risks, likely population to be affected as well as specific partners responsible for each preparedness and response action. It provides screen shot summary of the explanations below in annexes outlining preparedness and response actions for each identified scenario.