29 Jun 2018

Myanmar: Cash transfer programming activities (June 2018)

Published on 15 Jun 2018
Cash Transfer Programming (CTP) interventions have increasingly been used by humanitarian organisations in Myanmar since Cyclone Nargis in 2008. In 2017, over 340,000 people received some form of cash transfers from humanitarian organisations valued about US$ 10 million. Organisations are increasing preparedness efforts for CTP where feasible, embracing innovations such as mobile money and promoting linkages with the Government’s social protection programmes

