07 Nov 2019

Myanmar, Bangladesh, India - Tropical Cyclone MATMO (DG ECHO, GDACS, JTWC,NDRF, IMD, Government of Myanmar) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original

After passing over south-east Asia, Tropical Cyclone MATMO has reformed over the Bay of Bengal. On 7 November its centre was approximately 480 km south-west of Ayeyarwady Region (central-eastern Myanmar), with maximum sustained winds of 93 km/h.

Over the next 24 hours, it will move towards West Bengal (India) and Bangladesh, further intensifying and reaching maximum sustained winds up to 139 km/h.

On 7-8 November, rain and thunderstorms are forecast over eastern Myanmar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands (India) and strong winds in West Bengal.

Preparedness planning is ongoing in the Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh, which hosts close to a million refugees.

