18 Jan 2019

Myanmar and India jointly conduct voter registration training

Report
from Mizzima News
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original

Myanmar and India have begun to jointly conduct voter registration training in Nay Pyi Taw to raise the capacity of staff working with the Election Commission's Office and all levels of sub-commissions, Xinhua reported.

The opening of the five-day training course from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, organized by Myanmar's Union Election Commission (UEC) and Election Commission of India, was attended by UEC Chairman U Hla Thein and Senior Consultant of India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management School Dr. Noor Mohamad and trainees.

The Election Commission of India will hold five courses in Myanmar and India alternately in 2019.

