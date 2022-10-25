Myanmar - Airstrike in Kachin State (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2022)

On 24 October, Myanmar’s military has conducted an airstrike that targeted a concert held by a rebel faction of the country’s minority Kachin ethnic group (KIO) in northern Kachin State.
The death toll as now reached 80 people and about 100 have been injured. The number of casualties appeared to be the highest in a single air attack by the military since it seized power in a coup in February last year.
After the military coup, this rebel fraction rapidly increased recruitment and training of civilians wishing to take up arms, and began to support the establishment of different anti-Myanmar military in Kachin Stat. This attack could hence cause increased armed conflicts in this area of Myanmar.