Myanmar

Myanmar - Airstrike in Kachin State (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 October 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 24 October, Myanmar’s military has conducted an airstrike that targeted a concert held by a rebel faction of the country’s minority Kachin ethnic group (KIO) in northern Kachin State.
  • The death toll as now reached 80 people and about 100 have been injured. The number of casualties appeared to be the highest in a single air attack by the military since it seized power in a coup in February last year.
  • After the military coup, this rebel fraction rapidly increased recruitment and training of civilians wishing to take up arms, and began to support the establishment of different anti-Myanmar military in Kachin Stat. This attack could hence cause increased armed conflicts in this area of Myanmar.

Related Content