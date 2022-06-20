Myanmar: 2021 Key Achievements (as of 31 December 2021)

Overview

The events of 1 February 2021, and the ensuing political and security related developments, had a significant impact on UNHCR operations and on people of concern in 2021. By year-end, the population of concern to UNHCR stood at 1.2 million people - 51 percent more compared to the end of 2020. The overall situation has been further exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which continues to affect people of concern - particularly in view of the already strained/disrupted health services, as well as by cyclical natural hazards such as flooding. Furthermore, the situation for the 600,000 Rohingya and stateless populations or people at risk of statelessness in Rakhine State remained largely unchanged with slim prospects for a comprehensive and lasting solution to their plight. Despite immense challenges faced over the year, UNHCR continued to address the most pressing humanitarian needs to assess the protection environment and to mobilize partners to place protection and solutions at the center of their humanitarian action.