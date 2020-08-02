Mutraw District Incident Report: A villager and his daughter injured by a Tatmadaw mortar shell in Dwe Lo Township, June 2020

This Incident Report describes events that occurred in C--- Village, Lay Poe Hta village tract, Dwe Lo Township, Mutraw (Hpapun) District on June 2 nd 2020. A villager and his daughter sustained injuries after the Tatmadaw Light Infantry Battalion #405 fired a mortar shell into their village during a skirmish with the Karen National Liberation Army [KNLA]. The two victims could not afford to go to the hospital, so the village head had to borrow money to cover their treatment. The Tatmadaw did not take any responsibility for the incident and did not compensate the victims.