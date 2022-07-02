Mu Traw District Situation Update: Air strikes, indiscriminate shelling, displacement, landmine explosions, retaliation against civilians and arbitrary taxation, December 2021 to February 2022

This Situation Update describes events occurring in Bu Tho and Dwe Lo townships, Mu Traw (Hpapun) District, during the period between December 14th and February 25th 2022, including air strikes, indiscriminate shelling, landmine explosions, retaliation against civilians and arbitrary taxation. In January and February 2022, the State Administration Council (SAC) conducted air strikes in Dwe Lo Township. Due to the air strikes, three villagers were killed and six villagers were injured. Due to indiscriminate shelling by the SAC and Border Guard Force (BGF), two villagers died and six houses, a monastery and [an unknown number of] pagodas were damaged. Following an attack by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), SAC soldiers retaliated against civilians by forcing some villagers onto a road and shooting guns at them. Furthermore, three villagers were injured due to a landmine explosion, planted by the KNLA. In addition, villagers who travelled along the Yuzalin River were forced to pay a tax to SAC soldiers.

This Situation Update describes incidents, including human rights violations and problems in the community, that happened in Bu Tho Township and Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw District during the period between December 14th 2022 and February 25th 2022.

Air strikes by SAC fighter jets

Among the many cases of human rights abuses, a KHRG researcher received an update about the State Administration Council (SAC)dropping bombs into villages in Dwe Lo Township using fighter jets.

On January 12th 2022, two SAC fighter jets dropped [a total of] two bombs into Ler Htoo Poh village, Meh Way village tract, Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw District. When the SAC conducted air strikes in the area, they [SAC soldiers on the ground] also indiscriminately fired mortars into the village. However, there were no casualties.

On January 13th 2022, SAC fighter jets dropped four bombs into Shwe Nyaung Bin village, Waw Mu village tract, Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw District. Due to the air strike, one villager was killed and three villagers were injured.

On February 5th 2022, SAC fighter jets dropped bombs into T’Dwee Hkoh village, Ma Htaw village tract, Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw District. Due to the bombing, two villagers from T’Dwee Hkoh village, Saw So Naing (45 years old) and Naw Su Kho (43 years old) [husband and wife], were killed and their three children were injured. The injured villagers were sent to Wah Kha Der hospital for medical treatment.