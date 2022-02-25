Mu Traw District Incident Report: A villager died due to a landmine explosion in Bu Tho Township, January 2022

This Incident Report describes an event that occurred in Bu Tho Township, Mu Traw (Hpapun) District in January 2022. At about 2:55 pm on January 9th 2022, a villager from Meh Klaw village tract stepped on a landmine outside his village, sustaining serious injuries in the explosion. Local villagers were warned about the possibility of landmine contamination in the village vicinity, however, the landmine victim needed to forage in the nearby forest to secure a livelihood for his family. Following the incident, the villager was taken to the Military Operations Command (Byu Ha) Hospital in Hpapun Town for treatment but passed away after he arrived.

(Excerpt)

Part 3 – Complete Description of the Incident

Describe the Incident(s) in complete detail. For each incident, be sure to include 1) when the incident happened, 2) where it happened, 3) what happened, 4) how it happened, 5) who was involved, and 6) why it happened. Also describe any villager response(s) to the incident, the aftermath and the current living situation of the victims. Please use the space prepared below, and create an attachment if needed.

On January 9th 2022, a 55-year-old villager named Saw H---, living in M--- village, Meh Klaw village tract, Bu Tho Township, Mu Traw (Hpapun) District went [to the nearby forest] to pick fruit from Daw Ka Tha trees (Oroxylum indicum [commonly known as the Indian Trumpet tree]) to sell. [The fruit from the tree is often eaten as a vegetable with fish paste and rice.] He would use the money he earned [selling Daw Ka Tha] to buy rice for his family. He had been to forage in the forest three times that day. The third time, at about 2:55 pm, he stepped on a landmine.

As soon as the landmine exploded, he shouted out loud, calling for help. Hearing the sound of a man shouting, the villagers from M--- village went to find him at the location of the incident. Both his legs were badly injured due to the landmine explosion. At first, the villagers took him to his home. The villagers then sent him by car to the Military Operations Command (MOC) (Byu Ha) Hospital (100-bed tactical hospital) located in Hpapun Town. He passed away immediately after arriving at the hospital, without receiving treatment.

Prior to the incident, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) had informed villagers from M--- village in advance that the area was contaminated with landmines. The State Adminstration Council (SAC) Light Infantry Battalion (LIB)#434 also warned the villagers not to leave the village [because of landmine contamination in the area]. However, there were no marks or signs showing precisely where the landmines had been planted. The villagers living in M--- village believe that the exploded landmine was planted by the KNLA.

The villagers living in M--- village have never attended Mine Risk Awareness training as it has not been provided in the village. Therefore, the villagers have less knowledge of the risk of landmines. [Many also depend on foraging in the nearby forest to earn their livelihood, and thus are more vulnerable to the dangers of landmine contamination.]

The landmine victim leaves behind two family members: his wife and 15-year-old daughter. As it is hard to travel and find jobs, the family is facing difficulty earning a livelihood. Currently, no organisation is providing support to the family of the landmine victim.

M--- villagers have also reported their livestock being killed in landmine explosions. This, along with increased fighting and shelling along the road between Hpapun and K’Ma Moh (Kamarmaung) towns, has heightened villagers’ fear of travel in the area.