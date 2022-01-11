Mu Traw District Incident Report: Torture of three villagers in Dwe Lo Township by an SAC officer, August 2021

This Incident Report describes events that occurred in Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw (Hpapun) District during August 2021. Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) soldiers attacked State Administration Council (SAC) troops who had entered Karen National Union (KNU) territory. After the attack, an SAC officer tortured three of the local villagers.

Type of Incident

Torture

Date of Incident(s)

August 15th 2021

Incident Location

(Village, Township and District)

A--- village, Ma Htaw village tract,[2] Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw (Hpapun) District