Mu Traw District Incident Report: Three villagers in Dwe Lo Township were physically assaulted by a soldier from BGF Battalion #1013, March 2021

This Incident Report describes events that occurred in Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw (Hpapun) District in March 2021. On March 26th 2021, three villagers from the same family living in E--- village, R---village tract were physically assaulted by a soldier from (Border Guard Force) BGF Battalion #1013 at the nearby BGF checkpoint.

Excerpt

Part 3 – Complete Description of the Incident

Describe the Incident(s) in complete detail. For each incident, be sure to include 1) when the incident happened, 2) where it happened, 3) what happened, 4) how it happened, 5) who was involved, and 6) why it happened. Also describe any villager response(s) to the incident, the aftermath and the current living situation of the victims. Please use the space prepared below, and create an attachment if needed.

On the evening of March 26th 2021, Ko O---, a 32-year-old male living in E--- village, R---village tract, Dwe Lo Township, Mu Traw District was assaulted by Kyaw Kyaw, a soldier from Border Guard Force (BGF) Battalion #1013 at the BGF checkpoint close to their family store located in E--- village. This BGF unit is led by Lieutenant Colonel Saw Kyaw Win.

The incident began when Ko O---’s car was stopped at the BGF checkpoint on his journey to Kamamaung Town to buy food ordered by other villagers living in E--- village. When he arrived at the checkpoint, the BGF soldier stopped him and ordered him to pay a road tax [toll] (the rate varies from day to day). However, the BGF soldier asked him to pay a higher rate than usual. The two of them then had arguments between themselves over the tax rate. During the argument, the BGF soldier, Kyaw Kyaw, punched Ko O--- in the face, which became swollen.

Hearing that Ko O--- was punched by the BGF solider, his father U W---, and sister Ma Y---, who own and operate a grocery store near the BGF checkpoint, went to help him. They arrived at the checkpoint while Ko O--- was still there. Kyaw Kyaw, the same BGF soldier, then punched U W--- and Ma Y--- in the face, resulting in both of them suffering swollen faces. Ko O--- then paid the tax and continued his journey to Kamamaung Town without further obstruction and U W--- and Ma Y--- returned to work at the family grocery store.

Although the village head knew about the incident, he did not dare involve himself to resolve the case that involved the three family members due to fear of repercussions by the BGF. The three villagers recovered from their injuries and the case remains unresolved by the local authorities.