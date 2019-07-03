03 Jul 2019

More cyclone shelters to be built in Ayeyawaddy region

from Mizzima News
Published on 02 Jul 2019

A total of 57 more cyclone shelters are being built in Myanmar's Ayeyawaddy region in the event of natural disasters, Xinhua reported quoting the region's department of disaster management.

The 57 cyclone shelters under construction cover those in 13 townships, hit by the deadly cyclone Nargis in 2008.

Floods are common in Ayeyawaddy region as the region with plenty of creeks and rivers gets a lot of rain every year.

Weather experts forecast a higher rainfall and flood this year compared with previous years.

