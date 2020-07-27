Monsoon flooding in Myanmar forces over 25,000 people to flee their homes

Monsoon flooding forced over 25,000 people to leave their homes in Myanmar's regions and states, an official of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement told Xinhua on Saturday.

"As of Thursday, there are only 78 shelters left, accommodating over 6,400 households including 25,000 persons after some returned home," said Phyu Lei Lei Tun, director of the Disaster Management Department under the ministry.

Regionally, floods hit Sagaing, Magway, Mandalay regions and Kachin state and of them, Mandalay region suffered the most, registering over 4,800 flood victims, according to the Xinhua report.