Monitoring the impacts of COVID-19 in Myanmar: Food vendors – November 2020 survey round

Than Zaw Oo, Bart Minten, Derek Headey, Isabel Lambrecht, and Sophie Goudet

Key Findings

Food availability is seemingly not an issue at the national level. Food vendors report food availability, prices, and quantities purchased by customers to be comparable to the same period in a normal year.

However, over time markets are imposing stricter rules on opening hours, likely leading to congestion and a higher risk of contagion.

Prevention measures for COVID-19 have been implemented in most wet markets in Myanmar. There have been widespread mandates requiring vendors and consumers to wear masks. Most interviewed vendors report that they are practicing social distancing.

Recommended Actions

It is important that vendors and their suppliers are allowed to continue trade and that the smooth functioning of the food trading sector, including little or no restrictions on national and international food transport flows, is prioritized by stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, continued attention should be paid to ensure that important safety requirements in food markets are maintained. It is especially important that restrictions on the opening hours of markets are lifted as to avoid congestion and risks of infection.