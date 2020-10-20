Monitoring the impacts of COVID-19 in Myanmar: Food Vendors – June and July 2020 survey round

Bart Minten, Than Zaw Oo, Derek Headey, Isabel Lambrecht, and Sophie Goudet

Key Findings

Prevention measures for COVID-19 have been taken in most wet markets in Myanmar.

There have been widespread mandates to require vendors and consumers to wear masks.

Most interviewed vendors also report that they are practicing social distancing.

COVID-19 related changes have seemingly led to lower profits for most food vendors

Two-thirds of vendors reported lower profits during the survey period compared to the same period in a normal year.

Only 12 percent of interviewed businesses indicated that their business had not been affected by COVID-19.

Availability of food is currently not a major issue at the national level. Food vendors reported food prices and quantities purchased to be similar to what they expect during the same period in a normal year.

However, we see emerging issues with some products in parts of the country:

About half of the food vendors mentioned increasing prices for chicken and pork. They also indicated lower quantities of these products being purchased.