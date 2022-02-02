Monitoring the agri-food system in Myanmar: The rising costs of healthy diets – December 2021 survey round

Key findings

▪ Between December 2020 and December 2021, the cost of an average healthy diet increased by about 20 percent at the national level and increased slightly more in urban areas (22 percent) than in rural areas (19 percent).

▪ Healthy diets are more expensive than diets commonly consumed in Myanmar. It is estimated that the average common diet costs approximately two-thirds of the cost of a diet consistent with healthy diets recommended in food-based dietary guidelines.

▪ The cost of a healthy diet is highest in the Hills and Mountains agro-ecological region and lowest in the Dry Zone. The fastest rise of the cost of healthy diets was seen in the Coastal areas, where the cost increased by nearly 30 percent in 2021.

▪ Between September 2021 and December 2021, we observed a 21 percent increase in the price of vegetables.

▪ Between December 2020 and December 2021, inflation in micronutrient-rich food groups ranged from about 15 percent (vegetables, fruits, and animal source foods) to 24 percent (pulses). However, there is considerable variation between regions.

▪ The high and increasing cost of a healthy diet over the last year is worrisome, especially given the declining incomes seen in Myanmar. The rise in cost does not bode well for nutritional outcomes in the country this year.

Recommended actions

▪ It is important that vendors and their suppliers are allowed to continue to trade and that the smooth functioning of the food trading sector is prioritized during this difficult period. There should be few or no restrictions on national and international food transport flows and access to banking services for vendors should be maintained.

▪ Expanding social safety net interventions and integrating nutritional considerations–through larger allowances–to allow vulnerable and poorer households to afford nutritious but more expensive foods in their food basket should be explored.

▪ As pulses are widely produced domestically and are the cheapest source of protein in the country, promoting their expanded consumption should be considered.