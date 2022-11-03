Monitoring the Agri-food System in Myanmar - Agricultural Crop Traders - August 2022 survey

To capture disruptions and coping strategies in Myanmar’s crops trade sector, a phone survey was conducted in August 2022 with a sample of 359 commodity traders in 14 states and regions.

Key Findings

Traders report large year-over-year price increases for all crops. Average rice prices are about 41 percent higher than August 2021; groundnut prices are about 80 percent higher; and sesame, maize, and chickpea prices are at least 40 percent higher. Most of the price increases are attributable to the devaluation of the kyat and rising global prices, but local trade disruptions and demand and supply shifts also contribute.

Transportation disruptions continue to be the most salient. Nearly 90 percent of traders reported higher fuel and transport costs, and more than 50 percent reported difficulty accessing fuel and movement restrictions. Higher transportation costs were the most common reason given for overall crop price increases.

While the sample contains only a few exporters, rapidly changing foreign exchange and export policies have directly disrupted crop trade. Nearly 14 percent of traders changed their crops traded as a result of these policies, and 33 percent reported the policies as main reason for price changes.