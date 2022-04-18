Monitoring the Agri-food System in Myanmar 2022 - Understanding the rapid price increase of vegetable oils

Key findings

Prices of vegetable oils, and palm oil in particular, have been rising rapidly in the country. Average retail prices rose nationally by 122 percent over the last year (March 2022 compared to March 2021). As vegetable oils typically make up 5 percent of the food expenditures of Myanmar consumers, this price increase is causing significant hardship, especially for poorer households.

Vegetable oils are less available in retail markets, especially so in conflict-affected areas, compared to the same period last year.

This lower availability and high prices are leading to lower use: 63 percent of food retailers indicate that less vegetable oils were bought by consumers in March 2022 compared to a year earlier.