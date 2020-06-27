Minister Adams statement on clearance operations in Rakhine State, Myanmar

Minister for Asia Nigel Adams has made a statement on the concerning events unfolding in Rakhine State.

The Minister for Asia, Nigel Adams, said:

We are deeply concerned by the reports of ongoing clearance operations by the Myanmar military in Rakhine State, which have caused thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

These operations have a disproportionate impact on civilian populations, endangering lives and causing lasting damage to property and livelihoods.

We urge the Myanmar military to uphold its obligations to protect civilian populations, and respect the order issued earlier this year by the International Court of Justice.

Further information Follow the Foreign Office on Twitter @foreignoffice and Facebook

Follow the Foreign Office on Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn

Media enquiries For journalists

Email newsdesk@fco.gov.uk