Mine Action in Myanmar Fact Sheet (as of 31st March 2020)

Highlights

Intensified fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin States has taken a high toll on civilians including children, who are being caught in crossfire and killed or injured by landmines and other explosive remnants of war. The erosion of the protection of civilians has been of particular concern, as conflict comes amidst a reduction in humanitarian actors on the ground due to COVID-19. UNICEF’s Mine Action in Myanmar Factsheet for quarter one of 2020, echoes this alarming trend. Figures show the number of victims countrywide reaching more than 40% of the total annual cases for the entire year of 2019. The most notable increase is in Rakhine State which accounts for nearly 60% of those first quarter cases, an increase of 25% when compared with 2019 figures. With most group awareness raising activities on Explosive Ordinance Risk Education (EORE) suspended due to the pandemic, alternative ways to disseminate EORE messages through local radio, pamphlets and mobile apps are being utilised.