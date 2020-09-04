Mine Action in Myanmar Fact Sheet (as of 30th June 2020)

Highlights

UNICEF is deeply concerned by the alarming increase in child deaths and injuries by landmines and Explosive Ordinance of War (ERW) in Myanmar. During the first six months of 2020, Mine Risk Working Group (MRWG) documented 146 casualties. Children represents 32% of the total casualties. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face to face Explosive Ordinance Risk Education (EORE) activities were limited. Mine Action actors used the alternative way such as radio transmission and mobile application to disseminate EORE messages to the communities.