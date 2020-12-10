MIMU Assessment Tracking Overview: 16th November 2020

What is the MIMU Assessment Tracking?

The MIMU Assessment Tracking gathers information on assessments, surveys, reports and publications (“Assessments”) focused on humanitarian, development and peace-related issues and activities in Myanmar. It allows agencies, government counterparts, researchers and donors to share resources developed for particular initiatives (results, methodologies, questionnaires and data), to benefit from the knowledge and learning of other agencies and assessment initiatives, to coordinate information gathering and to avoid duplication or gaps in assessment coverage.