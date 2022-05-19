MIMU 5W/Overview of southeastern Myanmar as of 25th March 2022 - Bago (East), Kayah, Kayin, Mon, Shan (East), Shan (South) and Tanintharyi - May 2022

The MIMU 5W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What,

Where, When and for Whom across Myanmar. It is normally conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township, and IDP camps).

In total, 209 agencies participated in the March 2022 round of the MIMU 5W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 5W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is underreporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs, since not all are participating. Note that Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 5W products.

This Overview describes projects reported as under implementation in Kachin as of March 25th, 2022. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 5W dataset, which can be requested by 5W Partners. Projects under implementation can also be viewed on our interactive dashboards - 5W Township Dashboard and 5W Village Tract Dashboard.