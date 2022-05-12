MIMU 5W/ Overview of Rakhine State as of 25th March, 2022 (May 2022)

The MIMU 5W gathers inputs from participating humanitarian and development agencies on Who is doing What,

Where, When and for Whom across Myanmar. It is normally conducted every 6 months and provides information on agencies’ activities at various levels (village/village tract/township, and IDP camps).

In total, 209 agencies participated in the March 2022 round of the MIMU 5W, providing information on their humanitarian and development activities across 22 sectors and 157 sub-sectors as defined by technical/sector working groups. 5W reporting is quite comprehensive for projects of INGO, UN and Red Cross agencies, but there is underreporting of activities for local NGOs and CBOs, since not all are participating. Note that Agencies must report to a sufficiently detailed level (village or camp level) for their work to be reflected fully in the MIMU 5W products.

This Overview describes projects reported as under implementation in Rakhine as of March 25th, 2022. Further information on planned and recently completed projects is available from the 5W dataset, which can be requested by 5W Partners. Projects under implementation can also be viewed on our interactive dashboards - 5W Township Dashboard and 5W Village Tract Dashboard.

1. Organisations active in Rakhine State as of March 25th, 2022

In total, 72 agencies reported activities in Rakhine state: 37 are engaged in Development-focused projects (700 village tracts/towns), 26 are engaged in support to other vulnerable groups (not IDP related, 267 village tracts/towns), 32 are engaged in activities which target IDP and Host Communities (419 village tracts/towns and 27 camps) and 22 are active in IDP-focused activities (104 village tracts/towns and 27 camps). IDP-related projects were reported in a total of 30 camps or camp-like settings.

A total of 134 projects were reported in Rakhine State: 41% of the projects involve work with IDPs (54 IDP & Host Community or IDP-only focused projects), and 59% have a focus on other populations (80 Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development-focused projects).

Non-IDP focused projects (Other Vulnerable Groups and/or Development activities): 57 organisations reported 80 village or township-based projects under implementation in 813 village tracts/towns. The majority are implemented by INGOs. Most of the reported projects are in Maungdaw (68 village tracts/towns), Ponnagyun (64), Buthidaung (63), Rathedaung (59), Thandwe (58), Minbya (57), Mrauk-U (57), Toungup (55), Kyaukpyu (52), Kyauktaw (51), Myebon (47), Ramree (45), Pauktaw (42), Gwa (35), Ann (31), Sittwe (28), Munaung (1).

IDP & Host Community and IDP-only focused activities: 39 organisations reported 54 projects under implementation in 441 village tracts/towns and 30 IDP camps. The majority are implemented by INGOs and UN agencies. Most of these projects are in Ponnagyun (85 village tracts/towns, 0 camp), Rathedaung (67, 0), Minbya (54, 1), Kyauktaw (50, 1), Myebon (48, 2), Buthidaung (38, 0), Mrauk-U (35, 1), Sittwe (23, 18), Maungdaw (21, 0), Pauktaw (15, 6), Ann (3, 0), Kyaukpyu (2, 1).