As the military takes over in Myanmar, IRC expresses grave concern for those most at risk

The Hague, Netherlands, February 1, 2021 — As the military takes power in Myanmar on Monday, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is extremely concerned for the protection and lives of the most vulnerable.

Sanna Johnson, Regional Vice President for Asia at the IRC, said,

"This is a very uncertain and turbulent time for Myanmar, and we are extremely concerned for the lives and safety of the most vulnerable. The IRC calls on all leaders to refrain from violence and to ensure those most at risk are protected.

"Myanmar's democratic transition had brought progress and hope, with opportunities to advance the wellbeing of the country as a whole. It is critical that this momentum is not lost.

"The IRC has temporarily suspended all operations while we assess the situation, but we hope to resume delivering lifesaving aid as soon as it is safe to do so."

The IRC began work in Myanmar in 2008, providing humanitarian relief in response to Cyclone Nargis. Since then, the IRC has expanded its programs to reach the most vulnerable across a range of sectors. We provide health care, protection, and emergency and early recovery support support for those affected by conflict, disaster and displacement.

Nearly 1 million Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State to Cox's Bazar, a district in Bangladesh. The IRC is working in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh to provide health care, protection for vulnerable women and children, and emergency support for the refugees.