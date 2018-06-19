Mergui-Tavoy Situation Update: Ler Doh Soh Township, October 2016 to October 2017

This Situation Update describes events occurring in Ler Doh Soh Township, Mergui-Tavoy District during the period between October 2016 to October 2017, including information relating to land confiscation, military activities, education, healthcare, development and livelihoods.

In August 2017, students in middle schools run by the Burma/Myanmar government did not have the opportunity to learn the Karen language. This problem occurred in schools in Ler Doh Soh Township. Primary school students were not affected, since they were provided with Karen language classes.

In 2017, a Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) official Saw Hpaw Day Nyah co-operated with the KNLA to mine for gold in Wa Paw village, Tavoy Hkee village tract, Ler Doh Soh Township. Villagers were against the gold mining since it polluted the river that they rely upon for their water supply. Villagers reported this situation to the Karen National Union (KNU) authorities but the workers did not stop mining for gold yet.

Since 2015, the New Mon State Party (NMSP) confiscated a large area of villagers’ lands in Tavoy Hkee area. They sold this land to the Mon community so that they could establish rubber plantations. Villagers did not receive any monetary compensation or get their lands back even after they reported this situation to the local KNLA authorities.

From October 2016 to January 2017, fighting occurred between the Mon National Liberation Army (MNLA) and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) in Kyaung Sha Kwin area because of disputes relating to the land confiscation by the New Mon State Party (NMSP). Villagers were afraid to travel and work on their plantations due to the military conflict.

In March 2017, the KNU Township Minister P’doh Saw Hsee physically beat two forestry officers of the Myanmar Government. This incident happened because the forestry officers confiscated the area of the forest that was being logged, and seized two wood processing machines and other materials.