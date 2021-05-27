Mergui-Tavoy District Situation Update: Impact of the military coup on villagers in K’Ser Doh, Ler Muh Lah and Ler Doh Soh townships, February 2021

Situation Update

May 26th 2021 / KHRG # 21-46-S1

This Situation Update describes events that occurred in K’Ser Doh, Ler Muh Lah, and Ler Doh Soh townships, Mergui-Tavoy District in February 2021. This report includes information related to the military coup that took place on February 1st 2021. Due to the military coup, villagers living in K’Ser Doh, Ler Muh Lah and Ler Doh Soh townships are deeply concerned about a renewal of military abuse as in the past and are now living in fear. Some villagers have engaged in anti-coup protests, but others have not because they were warned against doing so by local leaders. Even though villagers can travel as they used to, the price of some goods has increased due to the military coup, thus adding to the livelihood challenges of villagers. Medical and banking services have also been impacted by the coup.

Since the military coup that took place on February 1st 2021, local people have felt fear and concern [about the return to military rule], and have been protesting against the dictatorship. Villagers also keep watch at night [to protect themselves because they heard rumours that the military leaders released prisoners to attack villagers].

Many civilians are fearful and worried about the [recent] military coup because during the coups that took place in 1962 and 1988, there were unlawful killings of innocent civilians. Furthermore, the activists who stood up for peace [at that time] were put in prison. During the armed conflict in 1947, many Karen civilians were arrested and forced by the Tatmadaw to carry rations and ammunition. The Tatmadaw also used civilians as human shields when attacking areas under Karen National Union [KNU] control. This traumatised civilians and they remain fearful [to this day].

On February 2nd 2021, local villagers in P’law area, Ler Muh Lah Township, and in Kleh Muh Htee area, K’Ser Doh Township heard a rumour about the Tatmadaw forcing people to become porters. Out of fear, male villagers fled to hiding places and began sleeping outside of the village. However, this rumour was not true and nothing happened in the end.

Civilians in K’Moh Thway area in Ler Doh Soh Township, Way Ta Eh and Paw Hkloh areas in K’Ser Doh Township, as well as P’law area in Ler Muh Lah Township took part in protests against the military coup. There were four slogans used in these protests: (1) Abolish the military dictatorship; (2) Abolish the 2008 Constitution; (3) Implement a federal democracy; (4) Release the wrongfully detained.

There are many Karen people who have not been involved in the protests. On February 21st 2021, [Mergui-Tavoy] district [KNU] leaders held a meeting with local [KNU] leaders in Kleh Muh Htee area, K’Ser Doh Township, telling Karen people not to participate in the protests. As a result, local Karen people did not get involved. When villagers [tried to] organise Karen civilians to participate in the protests, they responded that their leaders would not allow them to do so.

A rumour spread throughout Ler Muh Lah and K’Ser Doh townships about the Tatmadaw releasing prisoners to commit violent abuses [against the protesters and other civilians]. This resulted in fears and concern by villagers. As a result, they have been keeping security watch in their villages located in P’law area, Ler Muh Lah Township, and in Kleh Muh Htee area, K’Ser Doh Township during the night. However, no released prisoners have been caught [in the area] so far, and there has not been any issue [caused by the released prisoners]. Villagers have, however, seen in social media that some [released] prisoners were caught [found] in the towns of Tavoy and Bleik.

There is no issue for villagers travelling and working. The situation remains the same as before [the coup]. The prices of some products and food items have however increased due to the military coup. This is creating challenges for poor people and is leading to food insecurity [for civilians].

In addition, the banks closed down because of the military coup, and the bank workers have been participating in the protests. Because of this, families who live abroad can no longer transfer money [to Myanmar] and no one can withdraw money from the bank either.

[Public] hospitals closed down while nurses and doctors participated in the anti-coup protests and in the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) [it is unclear if the hospitals were able to continue operating on some days]. This became a challenge for sick people to get medical treatment.