Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Snapshot of Market Actors’ Perspectives: Rakhine State Construction Workers (July 2021)

Jonathan Keesecker

During July 1-4, 2021, Mercy Corps’ Market Analysis Unit (MAU) conducted phone interviews with workers in Rakhine State’s construction sector. The questions focused on labor conditions, worker skills, challenges and more. Data are based on interviews with 43 respondents located primarily in Sittwe Township. This snapshot is meant to complement the MAU’s April 28, 2021 snapshot of employers in the construction sector.

Key Highlights

Most respondents had more difficulty finding wage work in early-2021 than in 2020, according to those who worked for wages in both years;

The median wage received by respondents fell from 10,000 to 8,000 MMK/day between 2020 and 2021, and one-third of respondents felt their current pay is too low;

Respondents said construction delays and inadequate hours were large challenges in the construction sector in the first half of 2021;

Poor weather was a major source of difficulty in the 2021 season, although political developments and Covid-19 were also problematic;

Most respondents continue seeking construction work in the monsoon season, although 47% expected there to be insufficient work opportunities in the next thirty days;

Many respondents expect to face the greatest economic hardship in August, and few expect labor demand to increase before September;