Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Snapshot of Market Actors’ Perspectives: Rakhine State Construction Sector (April 7-11, 2021)

During April 7-11, 2021, Mercy Corps’ Market Analysis Unit (MAU) conducted phone interviews with construction companies which execute government tenders for road, bridge and building construction.1 Questions focused on measuring the impact of recent events on the sector and workers who rely upon it for their livelihood. Data are based primarily on KIIs with 21 companies operating in 12 townships of Central and Northern Rakhine State.

Key Highlights

Almost all respondents saw their business income decline in 2020 and all reported additional major businesses challenges in the first quarter of 2021;

Almost all respondents struggled with high costs of materials and poor cash access since February, although weak demand and limited supplies were also challenging;

Bank withdrawal limits have strained operations during peak construction season, contributing to project delays and jeopardizing project completion;

Suppliers of materials in Sittwe report 25-30% increases in cement and steel prices since February, reducing the profitability of projects;

Two-thirds of respondents may lay off workers in the next thirty days in order to adapt to current challenges, and almost all say there are not enough jobs to meet demand;

Roughly half of all respondents believe cash or credit assistance is needed in the sector, such as higher ceilings on bank withdrawals or more low-interest loans;