Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Snapshot of Market Actors’ Perspectives: Rakhine State Retailers (April 2-8, 2021)

During April 2-8, 2021, Mercy Corps’ Market Analysis Unit (MAU) conducted phone interviews with retailers in Rakhine State to measure the impact of recent events on supply chains for common household goods. Data are based on a convenience sample of 160 active retailers in eight townships, most of whom sell within marketplaces in towns. The study focuses on retailers of products tracked in the MAU’s monthly Market Price Reports.

Key Highlights

Nine in ten respondents faced major livelihood challenges in the past month, often related to poor demand, limited supply, rising prices, or poor access to cash and credit;

Seventy percent of respondents saw reduced customers and spending last month;

More than one-third of respondents report limited supply and larger lead times, particularly for non-food-items (NFIs) sourced from outside of Rakhine State;

One-quarter of retailers expect to face limited supply next month, particularly for NFIs like hygiene and kitchenware but also food items like cooking oil and packaged foods;

Half of retailers say they may raise prices this month on NFIs and certain foods, such as cooking oil and locally-produced rice and fish;

Half of retailers say their access to cash is sustainable for two months or more;