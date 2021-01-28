Mercy Corps - Market Analysis Unit: Snapshot of Farmers’ Perspectives: Paddy and Winter Crops (JANUARY 6-9, 2021)

Local agricultural production is critical to livelihoods and food security in Rakhine State. To better understand production challenges, Mercy Corps’ Market Analysis Unit (MAU) interviewed farmers about the 2020 paddy and winter crop seasons. Data collection included phone interviews during January 6-9 as well as key informant interviews (KIIs) the following week. The study used a convenience sample of 162 farmers (74% paddy farmers and 96% winter crop farmers) from six townships, including Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk U, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun and Sittwe. The data represent a fourth-round panel of the same respondents interviewed monthly since October.

Key Highlights

● Challenges from COVID and conflict declined for a second straight month as farmers observed less military activity and confidence in the pandemic response grew.

● One in five respondents expected challenges from pests to worsen in January amid unusually mild temperatures and the approaching winter crop harvest.

● Half of respondents struggled to find farm labor and some suffered lost yields amid a tough labor market and workers’ concerns about landmines.

● Respondents reported 3-5% higher paddy prices in January, and one-third said they expected better 2020 profits than 2019 (one-third also expected worse profits).

● Half of winter crop farmers sold yields in January, boosted by improved mobility which increasingly enabled traders to reach villages.

● Many winter crop farmers (42%) expected oversupply and falling prices next month as peak-harvest sets in during late-January and February.

● Persistent labor shortages will not likely be solved by ceasefire alone but will instead require responses to displacement, landmines and other root causes.

● Winter crop profits are likely to drop off slightly in February as supply increases.