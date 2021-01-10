Mercy Corps - Market Analysis Unit: Snapshot of Farmers’ Perspectives: Paddy and Winter Crops (Oct. 7-13, 2020)

Local agricultural production is critical to livelihoods and food security in Rakhine State. In order to better understand production challenges, Mercy Corps’ Market Analysis Unit (MAU) interviewed farmers about the July-November 2020 paddy growing season and upcoming winter crop season. Data collection included phone interviews during October 7-13, as well as a small number of key informant interviews (KIIs) the following week. The study used a convenience sample of 198 farmers (82% paddy farmers and 97% winter crop farmers) from six townships, including Kyauk Taw, Minbya, Mrauk U, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun and Sittwe.

Key Highlights