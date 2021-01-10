Myanmar
Mercy Corps - Market Analysis Unit: Snapshot of Farmers’ Perspectives: Paddy and Winter Crops (Oct. 7-13, 2020)
Local agricultural production is critical to livelihoods and food security in Rakhine State. In order to better understand production challenges, Mercy Corps’ Market Analysis Unit (MAU) interviewed farmers about the July-November 2020 paddy growing season and upcoming winter crop season. Data collection included phone interviews during October 7-13, as well as a small number of key informant interviews (KIIs) the following week. The study used a convenience sample of 198 farmers (82% paddy farmers and 97% winter crop farmers) from six townships, including Kyauk Taw, Minbya, Mrauk U, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun and Sittwe.
Key Highlights
Eighty-seven percent of respondents expected livelihood challenges in October, including difficulty selling goods (74%), acquiring inputs (67%), accessing transportation (66%) and retaining workers (48%).
Respondents expect a mixed but generally good paddy output this year, although a quarter expect lower output than last year.
Many paddy growers expect movement / transportation limits to impact paddy sales this year, on top of challenges related to price (73%) and demand (77%).
Traveling to find buyers if paddy prices are low may prove difficult this year, given the impacts of conflict and COVID-19 on movement and transportation.
Winter crop cultivation may appear more attractive to farmers this year, if conflict or COVID-19 interrupts crop imports into Rakhine State.
Access to winter crop inputs like seed may prove more difficult this year if movement limits and transportation disruptions affect local travel and/or input supply chains.