Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Rapid Market Assessment - Southeast Myanmar (Oct. 2021)

Winnie Ravichandran, Khaing Zaw Win

During October 26-30 2021, the Market Analysis Unit (MAU) interviewed market actors in Southeast Myanmar to better understand market functionality and inform Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) programs. Data are based on market observations and key informant interviews with 15 traders located primarily in Loikaw and Hpruso (Kayah State), Taungoo (Bago Region) and Hpapun Townships (Kayin State). The MAU utilized the Mercy Corps Market Assessment Stoplight (MAST) tool. MAU reports are available online at www.themimu.info/market-analysis-unit.

Key Highlights

Markets in all four townships were experiencing decreased business activity in October due to disruptions in transportation channels and ongoing safety concerns;

Supply chains continued to be disrupted with most traders reporting fewer suppliers in their region;

Most respondents said their stocks were depleted, resulting in a shortage of goods. Volatile and escalating supplier prices posed challenges for most traders, especially in Hpruso and Loikaw;

Markets in Loikaw, Taungoo, and Hpapun may benefit from demand-supportive, market-based modalities such as CVA. However, agencies must ensure participants can safely access markets;

The Hpruso market was not functioning well in October, with in-kind assistance recommended to humanitarian actors instead;