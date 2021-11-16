Myanmar
Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Market Actor Snapshot: Retailers in Loikaw Township (Nov. 2021)
Jonathan Keesecker, Zin Wai Aung
During Oct. 23-26 2021, the Market Analysis Unit (MAU) conducted phone interviews with retailers of consumer goods in Kayah State’s Loikaw Township. Data are based on key informant interviews with ten retailers, and questions focused on business environment, supply and prices. This snapshot is a follow-up to the MAU’s June 2021 report. MAU data and reports are available online at www.themimu.info/market-analysis-unit
Key Highlights
Rice prices are up 10-20% since August, and some essential foods have risen 30-40% since June;
Prices for hygiene products and some other NFIs are up 50% since September;
Shipping costs are up 50-100% in recent months, and lead times have risen to five days or more;
Retailers report a 20-60% drop in sales since June, and regional customer traffic is down;
Credit from suppliers is nonexistent, and advance cash payments are made via shipping providers;
Suppliers in Mandalay and Yangon lack inventory, particularly for medicines and NFIs.