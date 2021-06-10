Myanmar
Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Food Insecurity Snapshot: Southern Shan State – Farmer households (May 2021)
Jonathan Keesecker
This snapshot is based on a phone survey of 423 individuals in Taunggyi District of Southern Shan State conducted during April 20 - May 7. Design and analysis were carried out by the Market Analysis Unit, while sampling and data collection were performed by Village Link. The study is based on a simple random sample drawn from 30,000 individuals in seven townships of Taunggyi District, and it is intended to represent this population only. The survey contact rate was 25%, and statistics assume 95% confidence and a 5% margin of error. The survey focused on food insecurity and livelihood activities in farmer households.
I. Key Highlights
Signs of food insecurity in Taunggyi District in the past thirty days were fairly rare, with fewer than 20% of respondents reporting any one indicator;
Fewer than 10% said they lacked healthy or diverse foods in the last thirty days, and none reported skipping meals;
About one-third said May and June would be most difficult for food insecurity in their household, although few said they currently struggled with food;
Eighty-two percent (82%) expected their household to experience reduced cash income in the next 30 days, and 30% expected to struggle to purchase livelihood inputs;
Just 13% expect someone in their household to lose their job or source of income in the next thirty days, and few expect travel limits to prevent someone from working;
Forty-three percent (43%) expect to seek out new borrowing in the next thirty days, and 33% expect to spend from household savings.