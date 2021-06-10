Myanmar

Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Food Insecurity Snapshot: Southern Shan State – Farmer households (May 2021)

Jonathan Keesecker

This snapshot is based on a phone survey of 423 individuals in Taunggyi District of Southern Shan State conducted during April 20 - May 7. Design and analysis were carried out by the Market Analysis Unit, while sampling and data collection were performed by Village Link. The study is based on a simple random sample drawn from 30,000 individuals in seven townships of Taunggyi District, and it is intended to represent this population only. The survey contact rate was 25%, and statistics assume 95% confidence and a 5% margin of error. The survey focused on food insecurity and livelihood activities in farmer households.

I. Key Highlights

  • Signs of food insecurity in Taunggyi District in the past thirty days were fairly rare, with fewer than 20% of respondents reporting any one indicator;

  • Fewer than 10% said they lacked healthy or diverse foods in the last thirty days, and none reported skipping meals;

  • About one-third said May and June would be most difficult for food insecurity in their household, although few said they currently struggled with food;

  • Eighty-two percent (82%) expected their household to experience reduced cash income in the next 30 days, and 30% expected to struggle to purchase livelihood inputs;

  • Just 13% expect someone in their household to lose their job or source of income in the next thirty days, and few expect travel limits to prevent someone from working;

  • Forty-three percent (43%) expect to seek out new borrowing in the next thirty days, and 33% expect to spend from household savings.

