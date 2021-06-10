Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Food Insecurity Snapshot: Southern Shan State – Farmer households (May 2021)

Jonathan Keesecker

This snapshot is based on a phone survey of 423 individuals in Taunggyi District of Southern Shan State conducted during April 20 - May 7. Design and analysis were carried out by the Market Analysis Unit, while sampling and data collection were performed by Village Link. The study is based on a simple random sample drawn from 30,000 individuals in seven townships of Taunggyi District, and it is intended to represent this population only. The survey contact rate was 25%, and statistics assume 95% confidence and a 5% margin of error. The survey focused on food insecurity and livelihood activities in farmer households.

I. Key Highlights