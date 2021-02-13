Mercy Corps - Market Analysis Unit: Food Insecurity Snapshot: Rakhine State Farmers (September - December 2020)

This document is designed as a supplement to the MAU’s four Snapshots of Farmers’ Perspectives. The data are based on interviews with 147 farmers in six townships, including Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk U, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun and Sittwe. Two-thirds of respondents had previously participated in Mercy Corps’ agricultural support programs. Surveyors asked respondents about their food-related situation each month from September to December 2020.

I. Key Highlights

Indicators of food insecurity generally improved from September to December, not withstanding further deterioration of some indicators in October.

September registered the highest prevalence of the most severe indicators of food insecurity, such as running out of food, skipping meals, or going hungry.

October was worst for the less-severe indicators of food insecurity such as worrying about food, eating less, or eating unhealthily.

In December, 39% of respondents still worried about having enough food to eat, although this was nearly half of the October high of 72%.

In December, 20-25% of respondents were still unable to eat healthy meals, ate only a few kinds of food, and ate less than they thought they should (down from 40-60% in October).

From September to December, fewer than 12% of respondents skipped meals, went hungry, and went a day without eating.