Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Food Insecurity Snapshot: Ayeyarwady Region (May 2021)

Jonathan Keesecker

This snapshot is based on a phone survey of 402 individuals in Ayeyarwady Region conducted during April 20 - May 7. Design and analysis were conducted by the Market Analysis Unit, while sampling and data collection were carried out by Village Link. A simple random sample was drawn from a list of 42,000 individuals across 26 townships who live in farming households, and the study is intended to represent this population only. The survey contact rate was 22.2%, and statistics assume 95% confidence and a 5% margin of error. The survey focused on household food insecurity and livelihood activity.

I. Key Highlights

● Sixty percent (60%) of respondents live in households where at least one person worried about not having enough food in the past 30 days;

● Twenty-five percent (25%) said someone in their household could not eat healthily in the past 30 days;

● Fewer than 5% reported the most severe food insecurity measures, such as someone skipping meals, running out of food, or going a day without food;

● Nearly one-third expect July - September to be the most difficult months for food insecurity in their household;

● Seventy-six percent (76%) expect reduced household income in the next 30 days;

● Sixty-five percent (65%) expect adequate livelihood inputs to be unaffordable for someone in their household in the next 30 days;

● Fifty-four percent (54%) expect to spend household savings in the next 30 days;

● Fifty-two percent (52%) expect to seek new borrowing in the next 30 days.