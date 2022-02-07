Myanmar
Mercy Corps Market Analysis Unit: Farmer Snapshot: Southeast Myanmar (Jan. 2022)
Jon Keesecker
In the first week of January, the Market Analysis Unit (MAU) conducted phone interviews with farmers in Central Rakhine State to better understand market access and the current paddy and winter crop season. Data are based on a convenience sample of 125 Mercy Corps program participants in Kyauktaw, Minbya, Mrauk U, Pauktaw, Ponnagyun and Sittwe townships. This report is a follow-up to surveys in November and December 2021 and a report on the same respondents one year ago. MAU reports are available online at www.themimu.info/market-analysis-unit
Key Highlights
Respondents saw incomes rise in early January, although many still earned less than last year;
Thirty-six percent of respondents grew their savings in early January, while 29% depleted it;
Forty-two percent of respondents reduced non-food spending to deal with financial challenges;
Seventy percent of respondents suffered crop damage from pests, which likely reduced vegetable supply and helped drive up some vegetable prices in January;
Livelihood inputs remained expensive for many, yet other market-related challenges receded;
Concerns about high prices for consumer goods remained ubiquitous, despite decent availability;
Access to medicines remained difficult for some respondents;
Food insecurity indicators improved in early January, yet they remained slightly worse than last year.