Memorandum on Myanmar’s democratic transition: challenges and way forward (A/75/518)

Seventy-fifth session Agenda item 72 (c)

Promotion and protection of human rights: human rights situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives

1. Introduction

It has been over four years since the first elected civilian government of the National League for Democracy Party took over state responsibilities in Myanmar which marked the end of over five decades of military rule. However, this is only the beginning of a long journey towards a fully democratic nation that the people of Myanmar have for so long been aspired to and strived for. As a country undergoing democratic transition, Myanmar is still tackling numerous daunting challenges, including the continuing decades-long ethnic armed conflicts, the old and new complex issues in Rakhine State, and the recent devastating impact of COVID-19 global pandemic.

Over the past four years, the Government has made an all-out effort within the space permitted by the 2008 Constitution to fulfill the people’s dream of enjoying their inherent rights to live in peace and security, with fundamental freedoms, and development. There are significant improvements in the life of the people, in the governance and nation building. The people of Myanmar have started to witness the fruit of democracy and rule of law.