Media Advisory - UN Special Rapporteur on human rights situation in Myanmar to hold press conference on 1 February 2018 in Seoul

GENEVA (29 January 2018)* –* The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, will hold a press conference in Seoul on 1 February 2018 to present her end of mission statement discussing her recent visits to Bangladesh and Thailand. Access will be strictly limited to accredited journalists.

When: Thursday, 1 February 2018

Time: 1500 (Seoul time)

Venue: Mokryun-hall (목련홀), 19th floor, Korea Press Center, 124,

Sejong-daero, Jung-gu, Seoul https://maps.google.com/?q=124,+Sejong-daero,+Jung-gu,+Seoul&entry=gmail...

The UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, conducted visits to Bangladesh between 18-24 January and Thailand between 24-30 January 2018.

*Yanghee Lee** (Republic of Korea) was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2014 as the **Special Rapporteur on situation of human rights in Myanmar* http://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/SP/CountriesMandates/MM/Pages/SRMyanmar....

She is independent from any government or organization and serves in her individual capacity. Ms. Lee served as member and chairperson of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (2003-2011). She is currently a professor at Sungkyunwan University, Seoul, and serves on the Advisory Committee of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea. Ms. Lee is the founding President of International Child Rights Center.*

*The Special Rapporteurs are part of what is known as the **Special Procedures* http://www.ohchr.org/EN/HRBodies/SP/Pages/Welcomepage.aspx* of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council’s independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms. Special Procedures mandate-holders are independent human rights experts appointed by the Human Rights Council to address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. They are not UN staff and are independent from any government or organization. They serve in their individual capacity and do not receive a salary for their work.*

*UN Human Rights, country page: **Myanmar* http://www.ohchr.org/EN/countries/AsiaRegion/Pages/MMIndex.aspx

