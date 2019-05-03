Media Advisory: UN Deputy Humanitarian Chief mission to Myanmar

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Myanmar and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-United Nations high-level meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

WHEN: 5-15 May 2019

WHERE: Jakarta (5-9 May), and Yangon, Kachin State, Rakhine State and Nay Pyi Taw (9-15 May)

Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller will travel to Myanmar from 9 to 15 May 2019, following her participation in the ASEAN-UN Committee of Permanent Representatives and Secretariat to Secretariat meetings.

The purpose of Ms. Mueller’s second mission to Myanmar as Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for humanitarian affairs is to observe first-hand the humanitarian situation in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states, the impact of ongoing conflict, and to discuss durable solutions for the displaced and vulnerable people living there. In meetings with key stakeholders, she will also discuss ways to improve the humanitarian response and how the link-up with development works in Myanmar.

During her visit in Myanmar, the Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator is expected to meet with people affected by humanitarian crises, senior Government officials and humanitarian partners. The mission will also include meetings in Yangon and Nay Pyi Taw, as well as field visits to displacement camps in Kachin and Rakhine states.

In Indonesia from 5-9 May, ASG Mueller will lead the UN delegation to the ASEAN-UN Committee of Permanent Representatives and Secretariat to Secretariat meetings. The meetings aim to strengthen the ASEAN-UN partnership. She will also meet with senior Indonesian Government officials who continue to be invaluable partners in humanitarian preparedness and response.

