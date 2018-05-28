Media Advisory: Press briefing about the first visit of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, to Myanmar

What: Press briefing about the first visit of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, to Myanmar.

Where: Chatrium Hotel, Yangon

When: Tuesday 29 May 2018 at 18:30

Who: Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba

Why: Key objectives of the visit

This first mission by Special Representative of the Secretary-General Virginia Gamba to Myanmar aims to take stock of the progress made by the Tatmadaw on the Action Plan they signed in 2012 with the UN to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children in its forces and to engage with the authorities and other actors on issues of concerns for the protection of children in Myanmar, including unimpeded access for verification missions and humanitarian actors.

During her briefing, she will detail the results of her visit including the most recent efforts to prevent the recruitment and use of children in Myanmar as well as the importance of strong reintegration programmes for demobilized children in the country.

Note to Editors

UN Security Council resolutions 1539 (2004), 1612 (2005), 1882 (2009), 1998 (2011) and 2225 (2015) on Children and Armed Conflict established measures and tools to end grave violations against children, through the creation of a monitoring and reporting mechanism, and the development of Action Plans to end violations by parties listed in the annexes of the Secretary-General’s annual report on children and armed conflict.

In 2012, the Tatmadaw signed an Action Plan with the United Nations to end and prevent the recruitment and use of children and release all children present in its forces.

An Action Plan is a written, signed commitment between the United Nations and parties to conflict listed in the Secretary-General’s annual report on children and armed conflict. Each Action Plan outlines concrete, time-bound measure to end violations against children, release and reunify children with their families, but also to put in place legislation, tools and mechanisms to prevent future violations and to hold perpetrators accountable. In Myanmar, eight parties to conflict are listed in the annexes of the Secretary-General Annual Report for the recruitment and use of children: Tatmadaw (national army) including border guard forces; Democratic Karen Benevolent Army; Kachin Independence Army; Karen National Liberation Army; Karen National Liberation Army Peace Council; Karenni Army; Shan State Army South; and United Wa State Army.

You can read the latest report of the Secretary-General on children and armed conflict in Myanmar here: http://www.un.org/ga/search/view_doc.asp?symbol=S/2017/1099%20%20&Lang=E...

