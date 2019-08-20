Making women’s perspectives on peace as the principles

Hearing women’s voices and promoting their roles in the key areas of the political dialogue process plays a critical role in Myanmar’s peace process. The importance of Women’s role in effective peace-making is also recognized in UN Resolution 1325 on Women Peace and Security.

With the support of the Joint Peace Fund, the Kayan Women’s Organization (KyWO) is helping to upgrade the role that women from Karenni areas play in peace and politics, and support the peace process through State-level contributions.

KyWO’s Joint Secretary (2), Mu Angela shared what she felt were the challenges around promoting women’s involvements in politics and the peace process based on her experience implementing activities across different wards and villages in Karenni areas.

“The first issue we encountered was that many women need encouragement from men in positions of authorities such as wards/village tract administrators and their husbands to get involved in politics and other peace-related issues. Other major problems for Karenni women were poor transportation links where they live and limited access to information on the peace process and what’s happening in their areas. Overcoming these issues is necessary to support women getting more involved in the peace process.” she said.

Mu Angela also reflected on the meaning of the word ‘peace’ for many Karenni women. She said “For them, peace means having the freedom to travel, to work and do normal jobs without obstacles such as land grabbing, and implementing the rule of law where they live.”

She also added that how KyWO and its experience conducting trainings and forums had changed Karenni women’s thinking on the peace process and women’s ability to participate in politics.

“In the past, many women felt that peace only important for men, particularly men from the armed forces. However, they are more recently starting to realize that peace also is highly connected to all of the citizens in Myanmar, including women. Moreover, participants have made their own plans to get more involved in the peace building at local (wards/villages), regional and state-levels.” she said.

Throughout the project activities, KyWO conducted three-day trainings that provided updates and greater awareness on the current state of the peace process; the peace process situation in Kayah State; and advocacy messages on UNSCR 1325 - Women Peace and Security.

KyWO also organized the “Karenni State Women’s Forum” in Loikaw, Kayah State in order to collect different perspectives of women and draft a policy paper on the requirements for women’s meaningful participation in the peace process and enhancing the understandings and participation of Karenni women in politics and Myanmar’s peace process. The forum assembled 230 women’s participants from 90 villages and 12 CSOs who representing Karenni Women Organizations, Kayah State Women Networks, Kayan New Generation Youth Group, Women for Women Foundation, Future Women Association, Kayan Nation Party, Kayah State Democracy Party and media outlets.

After the forum, the KyWO published the ‘Voices of Karenni’s Women on Peace’ policy booklet which outlined a series of principles and policy recommendations for each of the political, social, economic, environment, land and natural resources sectors. They also prepared similar recommendations for immediate action on the peace process and the interim period. Local women’s leaders Loikaw, Demoso, Hpruso, Bawlakhe, Mese, Hpa Sawng, Sha Daw, Thantaung and Phekon in Kayah, Kayin and Southern Shan States were involved in the policy consultations. In addition, the KyWO published 3000 copies of this policy report and 2120 booklets have been distributed among the respective stakeholders.

The objective of this policy report was to recognize women’s roles in building a future federal union; implementing the policy, laws and regulations that guarantee women’s rights; reducing all forms of discrimination against women; and building a sustainable peace with equal participation of men and women.

Mu Angela shared one of the achievements of its policy report for Kayah’s political party named ‘Kayah State Democratic Party (KySDP)’ who conducted stakeholder advocacy meetings with the State Government, political parties, women’s groups and ethnic armed organizations.

She said “At the previous third session of the 21stCentury Panglong Conference, discussions took place on gender equality issues. At that time the Kayah State Democratic Party, which won in the 2015 by-elections, discussed and referenced the KyWO’s policy report and its chapter 1; Principle for Political Sector on gender equal rights.”

Mu Angela stated that even though women still have fewer opportunities than men for public participation at the national level, the KyWO will always try hard to improve women’s and the general public’s understanding of the peace process.

“Grassroot-level public’s participation really matters in the peace process, and the public’s voices should be included and reflected at peace discussions in Nay Pyi Taw’s. Therefore, we are trying to promote greater public understandings of the peace process and the wider context through our trainings and dialogues. As a result, we believe that everyone can contribute to the process through organizing peace discussions at wards, villages or districts and at the State-level as well.” she added.