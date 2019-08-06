Low Pressure Area Condition (Issued at (10:00) hours M.S.T on (6- 8 -2019)

According to the observations at (09:30)hrs M.S.T today, the low pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal still persists. It is forecast to intensify into a depression during next (48)hrs.

General caution

Due to the low pressure area, rain or thundershowers will be widespread in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Taninthayi Regions, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon States with regionally and isolated heavyfalls and strong wind.

Frequent squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10-15) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Due to the strong wind with heavy rainfall, people should be awared flash flood and landslide near the hilly areas and also small rivers.