06 Aug 2019

Low Pressure Area Condition (Issued at (10:00) hours M.S.T on (6- 8 -2019)

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original

According to the observations at (09:30)hrs M.S.T today, the low pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal still persists. It is forecast to intensify into a depression during next (48)hrs.

General caution

Due to the low pressure area, rain or thundershowers will be widespread in Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Yangon, Ayeyarwady and Taninthayi Regions, Rakhine, Kayin and Mon States with regionally and isolated heavyfalls and strong wind.

Frequent squalls with rough to very rough seas will be experienced off and along Myanmar Coasts. Surface wind speed in squalls may reach (40-45)m.p.h. Wave height will be about (10-15) feet off and along Myanmar Coasts.

Advisory

Due to the strong wind with heavy rainfall, people should be awared flash flood and landslide near the hilly areas and also small rivers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.