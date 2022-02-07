Livelihoods, poverty, and food insecurity in Myanmar - Survey evidence from June 2020 to December 2021

Ten rounds of the Rural-Urban Food Security Survey (RUFSS) have been conducted between June 2020 and December 2021 to assess the impacts of Myanmar’s economic, political, and health crises on various dimensions of household welfare. RUFSS interviews about 2000 mothers of young children per round from urban Yangon, the rural Dry Zone, and recent migrants from these areas.

Key Findings

Myanmar has experienced four distinct economic shocks since early 2020. The most recent of these shocks–the spread of the Delta variant–was devastating, with 63 percent of respondents stating that at least one household member had experienced COVID-like symptoms and almost all cases occurring in the May-September 2021 third wave were driven by the Delta variant.

Twelve percent of interviewed households moved townships between their original township and December 2021. Around 84 percent of these migrants were from the Yangon sample.

Physical insecurity has emerged as a key impact of political instability, with 55 percent of respondents in December 2021 stating they feel unsafe compared to 37 percent in May 2021.

In December 2021, more respondents cited food supply problems (61 percent compared to 32 percent in May 2021) and 35 percent cited loss of jobs or income (31 percent in May 2021). Travel restrictions were also more commonly reported.

Job loss has been high in December 2021–8 percent of urban Yangon households, 11 percent of rural Dry Zone households and 21 percent of migrants reported job loss.

Income-based poverty declined among Yangon households between June and December 2021 (to 30 percent) but remained high among migrants (50 percent) and rural households (58 percent).

Mothers in urban and migrant samples were more likely to have inadequately diverse diets, and dietary quality seems to be deteriorating in the rural Dry Zone in 2021. We also observed a severe deterioration in the diet quality of rural children between 2020 and 2021.