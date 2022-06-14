Livelihoods and Food Security Fund (LIFT), Kayah Integrated Nutrition (KIN) Project, Myanmar, Emergency Food Distribution, 2021 - Value for Money Analysis, April 2022

Summary

This case study summarises an analysis conducted by the Civil Health and Development Network (CHDN), Karenni National Women’s Organisation (KNWO), and International Rescue Committee (IRC) to assess the Value for Money of emergency food distribution in Myanmar in 2021.

Context and Background

Following the coup d’état in Myanmar in February 2021, renewed armed conflict across many parts of the country resulted in large-scale displacement. Over 100,000 people in Kayah (Karenni) State were internally displaced and in urgent need of food, medicine, warm clothes, blankets, shelter, WASH and protection services. Humanitarian access restrictions, internet and phone disruptions, poor road conditions, COVID-19-related travel restrictions, and other bureaucratic impediments have hindered emergency response and the transportation of goods and supplies (ACAPS).

To address the emergency needs of internally displaced people (IDPs), the Civil Health and Development Network (CHDN) and Karenni National Women’s Organisation (KNWO) were supported by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to implement the Kayah Integrated Nutrition (KIN) project funded by the Livelihoods and Food Security Fund (LIFT). The project provided food, medicine, WASH, and shelter support in Loikaw, Demoso, Bawlake, Hpasaung, Hpruso, Mese, Pekhon, and Shardaw townships in Kayah State in 2021.

In assessing the Value for Money (VfM) of the project, the Economy, Efficiency, and Effectiveness analyses focused on emergency food distribution activities, since these represented the greatest proportion of costs. The analysis results were used to assess how resources were spent on achieving quality results (i.e., compare expenditure with performance), identify drivers of costs and efficiency, and identify lessons to maximise reach and impact per dollar spent.