Lessons Learned from Humanitarian-Development Nexus Reviews in Myanmar, Niger and Afghanistan

What is the Humanitarian-Development Nexus (HDN) and how does it relate to nutrition?

The Humanitarian-Development Nexus (HDN) frames the work of development and humanitarian actors, along with national and local counterparts. It is the point where efforts converge to prevent, prepare and address crises, particularly with regard to the most vulnerable and at-risk populations. It balances short-term responses with longer-term solutions, allowing humanitarian and development actions to be more complementary and mutually reinforcing.

Growing evidence shows that investing in nutrition security contributes to the fight against hunger and helps build peace, stability and development in human capital.

Ensuring nutrition security for all is therefore a crucial yet complex feat, which requires various sectors and multiple actors to work together. Collaboration needs to be done through an integrated approach aimed at improving access to nutritious food and nutrition services, water, sanitation, health, and social protection services.

The HDN for nutrition is characterized by:

Understanding the extra benefits that the Humanitarian-Development Nexus could generate.

Greater alignment of development and humanitarian policies, plans, programmes and funding.

A multi-year horizon, acknowledging the persistent or recurring nature of crisis.

Collective understanding of the needs and identification of common objectives.

Defining responses based on the comparative advantages of a diverse range of actors.

Strengthening capacities and systems at national and local levels.

Active participation by all actors: humanitarian and development, national as well as local, authorities and communities, implementers and donors, UN and civil society.