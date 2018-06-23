23 Jun 2018

At least six dead in landslide in Phakant Township

Report
from Government of Myanmar
Published on 23 Jun 2018 View Original

Six people in Phakant Township were killed Friday in landslides after heavy rains inundated the ground and caused a creek to overflow its banks.

The landslides occurred near Pantin Bridge, Maw-wan Ward, beside No. 1 Main road.
The landslides hit the staff quarters on the circular road beside the road to MyoU Pagoda, at the back of staff quarters of the Township Development Affairs Committee and in Mawgalon, Sutaung and Phapyin villages.

Police officers, local authorities and social organisations rushed to the scenes and cleared the debris.
The downpours were compounded by flash flooding caused by burgeoning Uru Creek, which also inundated wards in Phakant.

Township IPRD

