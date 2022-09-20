At least 11 schoolchildren killed in Myanmar attack

On 16 September, at least 11 children died in an air strike and indiscriminate fire in civilian areas, including a school in Tabayin Township, Sagaing Region of Myanmar.

While more details are still being verified, UNICEF offers condolences to the parents and families who lost their children.

At least 15 children from the same school are still missing. UNICEF calls for their immediate and safe release.

Schools must be safe. Children must never be attacked.

