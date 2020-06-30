Launch of #SheCounts campaign in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar – To support the annual report of the State of World Population (SWOP 2020) launch, this year UNFPA Myanmar along with UNFPA Asia Pacific countries, is launching an exciting campaign, #SheCounts, which will advocate for the value of women and girls, gender equality and the end of harmful practices. #SheCounts campaign aims to change harmful attitudes and practices which do not value girls and develop the equality in the society. Like some Asian countries, in Myanmar, it is rooted in the societal belief that girls are less valuable than boys. Such inequality, discrimination and stigmatization against women and girls trigger all forms of violence against women and girls including domestic violence across the country and hampers women participation in leadership role in political and development sectors.

In the spirit of #SheCounts, UNFPA partnered with women activists, renowned celebrities and social influencers to break the silence and to speak out about the importance of gender equality and the value of women and girls in Myanmar. Together with the influencers, women and men from different socio-economic, geographical and cultural backgrounds are encouraged to participate in the campaign to further broaden the conversation in their communities.

The campaign aspires to create positive messages about the advancement of women and girls, gender equality, and the realization of women's rights in Myanmar and countries within Asia pacific region. During the campaign, photos and messages of the participants will be displayed on social media for two weeks, starting 29 June.

Check out messages from the #SheCounts campaign UNFPA Myanmar’s Facebook page. A new photo of the participants is posted each day during the #SheCounts campaign.

See many more positive message from Myanmar and Asia Pacific under the hashtag #SheCounts, #AgainstMyWill and #SWOP2020.

Choose your own photo of yourself with a woman or girl you value - a mother, daughter, sister, friend, colleague, anyone you choose. Then create a positive message that associate with your photo. And post the photo and messages on your Facebook timeline or Twitter with the tags #SheCounts and @UNFPAMMR.